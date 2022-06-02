Iga Swiatek booked her place in a second French Open final on Thursday as the world number one outclassed Russian Daria Kasatkina to extend her unbeaten streak to 34 matches.

The 2020 Roland Garros champion cruised to a dominant 6-2, 6-1 semi-final victory after just 64 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Swiatek will equal Venus Williams’ record for the longest women’s winning run since 2000 if she beats either Coco Gauff or Martina Trevisan in Saturday’s final.

“I’m so grateful. It’s easier to play matches with this kind of support,” Swiatek said in her on-court interview. “It’s surprising this week how much they’re supporting me.

