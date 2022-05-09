World number one Iga Swiatek said on Monday she is feeling refreshed “mentally and physically” after missing last week’s Madrid Open to rest a sore right arm.

The Polish star is returning to action at this week’s Italian Open, hoping to extend her 23-match unbeaten run.

“I just had five or six days off, without a racquet, which was pretty cool,” said defending Rome champion Swiatek.

“It was pretty good to have the opportunity to do something like that between tournaments during the season.”

The 20-year-old has won her last four tournaments, including lifting WTA 1000 titles at Indian Wells and Miami.

