Poland’s Iga Swiatek may have failed to add the WTA Finals title to her French and US Open crowns but finishes the year a dominant number one in the women’s tennis rankings.

The 21-year-old extended her points advantage over world number two Ons Jabeur of Tunisia despite losing to big-serving Belarus Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals in Texas last week.

It is the first time Swiatek has finished on top of the year-end rankings.

Swiatek’s remarkable season included eight singles titles and a run of 37 straight match victories. Sabalenka ended her 15-match winning streak against top 10 players.

