World number one Iga Swiatek outlasted a determined Danielle Collins 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 on Friday to book a semi-final clash with Jessica Pegula at the WTA Montreal Open.

Top-seeded Swiatek, whose fourth-round match on Thursday was spread over nine hours thanks to two lengthy rain delays, looked on the way to a quick win when she rode two breaks to a 5-1 lead in the opening set.

But Collins, the first qualifier to reach the quarter-finals of the event since 2019, found her range, winning two straight games before Swiatek pocketed the opening set.

Broken to open the second, the American broke back for 2-2 and broke again in the 10th game to force the third set.

