Iga Swiatek can cement her status as world number one on Saturday when she faces history-chasing Ons Jabeur in the US Open’s women’s final.

Swiatek would become the first woman in six years to win two different Grand Slams in the same season if she adds the US Open crown to the French Open title she collected in June.

The rising Polish star underscored her resilience in Thursday’s semi-finals, recovering from 4-2 down in the final set to defeat hard-hitting sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

That hard-earned victory left the 21-year-old from Warsaw on the brink of a first Grand Slam title on a surface other than clay.

A two-time champion at Roland Garros, Swiatek admitted before the US Open that she found the uniquely raucous atmosphere at Flushing Meadows a challenging environment.

But she has proven her adaptability over the past fortnight, twice recovering from being a set down to reach the final.

Her calmness under pressure rescued her in Thursday’s clash with Sabalenka.

More details here...