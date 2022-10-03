Pole Iga Swiatek retained her comfortable advantage as world number one as Anett Kontaveit moved to third thanks to a runners-up up finish last weekend, the WTA announced on Monday.

US Open champion Swiatek, 21, will feature for the first time since this month’s Grand Slam win at Flushing Meadows by playing at Ostrava this week.

Swiatek has also clinched the French Open this year and still has almost double the points as Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who she beat in the final in New York, in second.

