Iga Swiatek was dumped out of Wimbledon in straight sets on Saturday by French veteran Alize Cornet, ending the world number one’s 37-match winning streak.

Cornet, ranked 37, took advantage of an error-strewn performance from her Polish opponent to win 6-4, 6-2 on Court 1 in their third-round tie.

Swiatek made a total of 33 unforced errors in an uncharacteristically sloppy display, compared with just seven by Cornet.

In reaching the fourth round, the French player matches her run at Wimbledon in 2014, when she beat Serena Williams in the third round.

“I have no words right now,” she said. “It reminds me of the time I beat Serena on the same court eight years ago exactly. This court is a lucky charm for me.”

Cornet said she felt Swiatek could be vulnerable on grass after pulling off the biggest shock at Wimbledon so far.

