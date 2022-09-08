Iga Swiatek reached her third Grand Slam semi-final of 2022 on Wednesday and first at the US Open with an error-strewn triumph over Jessica Pegula, the last remaining American woman in the tournament.
French Open champion Swiatek claimed a 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) win, her third against Pegula this year.
In Thursday’s semi-final, the 21-year-old Pole will face Aryna Sabalenka who she has also got the better of on three occasions this season.
World number six Sabalenka made the last-four for a second successive year with a 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) victory over former finalist Karolina Pliskova.
“That will be a very tough match. There will be some fast serves and heavy hitting, just like tonight,” said Swiatek who beat Sabalenka in Doha, Stuttgart and Rome.
