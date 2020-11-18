Title challengers Swieqi United joined Mġarr United at the top of the women’s championship after earning a hard-fought 2-0 win over Raiders Għargħur.
The Oranges had to sweat more than expected to secure the three points against a resilient Raiders team.
Elsewhere, Kirkop United secured a 3-1 comeback victory over Mosta to join champions Birkirkara on nine points.
