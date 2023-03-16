Swieqi United bounce back to winning ways while Mġarr United clinched three important points in this week’s games from the Assikura Women’s League.

The Owls hit Mtarfa for 12 to cut the gap to six points from leaders Birkirkara after losing to the Stripes in their latest league encounter.

For this game, Swieqi deployed defender Rafanny between the sticks with Ghana goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan still unavailable due to the injury picked up against Birkirkara a fortnight ago.

More details on SportsDesk.