The final act of senior women’s football will take place on Friday night when Swieqi United and Hibernians will contend this year’s Women’s Knock-Out final at the Centenary Stadium (kick-of: 8pm).

One thing is for certain as there will be a new tournament winner for the first time since the 2015/2016 season when Hibernians lifted the trophy that year.

Birkirkara, winners of the last four editions, were ousted by Swieqi in the quarter-finals following a nerve-wrecking battle with the Owls snatching a winner late in extra-time.

More details on SportsDesk.