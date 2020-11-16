Title challengers Swieqi United will return into action this week as they face Raiders Għargħur in a game that could propel them to the top of the Women’s League.

The Oranges are currently second with 10 points after five games having chalked up three wins, one draw, and one defeat.

Led by Keith Gouder, they could join Mġarr in first place as the Greens are leading on 13 points but having played an extra game.

