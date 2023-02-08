Swieqi United’s goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan will be representing The Owls during the February women’s international window after being called up by Ghana.

The African side will be involved in two international friendlies, against Benin on Sunday (February 19), before rubbing shoulders with Togo on Saturday (February 25).

These games will serve as a preparation for the 2023 WAFU B Women’s Cup of Nations and the 2024 African Women’s Cup of Nations.

