Another week and another high-profile match in the women’s league as joint-leaders Birkirkara and Swieqi United will cross swords tomorrow at the Mġarr Ground (kick-off: 20.15).

Last week, the Stripes faced Mġarr with both teams leading the championship on six points. Neither side managed to set daylight between each other as they shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate.

The team that gained the most from that match were Swieqi who joined both the Stripes and the Greens at the top of the table with seven points after easing past Kirkop United 5-0.

After a slow start to the season – a 1-1 draw with Raiders Għargħur – the Oranges amassed back-to-back wins against Hibernians and Kirkop to get their title aspirations back on track.

With 13 goals scored, Swieqi boast the second-best attack while together with Mġarr they have conceded the least amount of goals after three outings – one.

Going into this season, Swieqi strengthened their squad with a number of additions, mostly from Hibernians, which has automatically put them into title contention.

Nonetheless, Jade Flask, one of the marquee arrivals at Swieqi, has played down talk of pressure this season.

“The team is still gelling together given the number of new faces,” Flask told Times of Malta.

“We are still getting to know each other and try to formulate the right style of play, but I feel that our work is already paying dividends.”

Flask, 23, is currently leading the scorers list together with Birkirkara’s Loza Abera on four goals. Against Kirkop, she helped the Oranges opening a two-goal lead in the first 45 minutes.

The Malta international was part of the team that gave Italy a run for their money in the latest Euro 2021 qualifier with Flask producing a commanding showing which will have surely caught the eye of the scouts who followed the game.

She hopes that she can continue to put up the same displays at Swieqi who she thinks have ample room for improvement.

“I feel that as a team we are far from a finished product,” Flask explained.

“Obviously, this is a process that will take time but we don’t feel we have any pressure on ourselves to deliver – we will just work game after game and see where this mentality leads us.”

Asked about the importance of the game against Birkirkara, Flask explained that it is too early at this stage of the season to indicate this match as decisive.

“We will be facing Birkirkara in a very early stage of the season, so I don’t feel it is already decisive,” Flask said.

“However, we will be looking to chalk up the three points and try to impose our game in order to make sure we can gain positives against the Stripes.”

Fellow leaders Mġarr will face Raiders in their fourth game of the season.

After last week’s draw with Birkirkara, the Greens will be looking to bounce back, knowing that the Stripes and Swieqi, could drop points from their direct encounter.

On the other hand, Raiders have chalked up two points in their first two outings after draws with Swieqi and Mosta.

Elsewhere, Mosta and Hibernians face off each other with the Blues looking to add to their solitary point gained so far while

the Paolites are still searching for their first points of the season.

PLAYING TODAY

MOSTA GROUND

Mosta vs Hibernians - 20.15

DINGLI GROUND

Raiders vs Mġarr United - 20.15

TOMORROW

MĠARR GROUND

Birkirkara vs Swieqi United - 20.15

Standings: Birkirkara, Swieqi United, Mġarr United 7 points; Raiders Għargħur 2 points; Mosta 1; Kirkop United, Hibernians 0.

MD4 bye: Kirkop United.

Photo: Maria Farrugia.