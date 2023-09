This weekend’s action from the Assikura Women’s League sets up an intriguing clash between Swieqi United and Hibernians while Birkirkara will resume their domestic commitments.

Hibernians are currently sharing top spot with seven points after their opening three league assigments.

Led by coach Keith Gouder, the Paolites scored two victories against Valletta and Lija Athletic while held Mġarr to a 3-3 draw.

