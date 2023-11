MTARFA 0-10 SWIEQI UNITED

Dorianne Theuma 11, 73; Salamatu Abdulai 18, 21, 28, 39; Michaela Cachia 34; Karima Abdulai 36; Shona Zammit 66; Jade Schembri 90.

Swieqi maintained their top position in the Assikura Women’s League after easing past Mtarfa with a 10-0 victory.

Ghana forward Salamatu Abdulai starred with four goals while captain Dorianne Theuma grabbed a brace for the Owls.

