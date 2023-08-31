A proposed five-storey home for the elderly in Swieqi has been recommended for refusal by the Planning Authority’s case officer on grounds it breaches the local plan.

The case officer concluded that only terraced houses, maisonettes and flats are allowed in the site within the locality’s residential priority area. The proposed project would run counter to policies that aim to protect and enhance the character and amenity of urban areas.

The proposed development covered by PA1446/22, on the corner of Triq il-Gejża and Triq is-Swieqi, is being pushed by MTA Properties Ltd.

The developer is seeking permission to construct the old people’s home including an ancillary clinic that will operate as one unit with the overall complex. The company is proposing the excavation of the vacant plot of land for four basement levels with 121 parking spaces and overlying five floors with a total of 106 bedrooms, reaching a total overall built envelope of 16.00 metres from the highest pavement level along Triq il- Gejża.

According to plans prepared by architect George Farrugia, the basement parking area will include a mortuary room, a laundry area, a changing room and showers for staff, a refuse collection area, a substation and three clinic rooms with ancillary facilities.

The ground floor will have an entrance hall with a reception area, a lounge and a relaxation area, a dining area, a gym and hydromassage area, a chapel and outdoor spaces as well as nine two-bedroomed rooms. The rest of the floors will have up to 23 rooms each.

The site is a vacant plot covering a total area of approximately 1,700 square metres. It is located in a schemed residential priority area within the development area of Swieqi.

The main access to the site is designed on Triq il- Gejża, including access to underground parking area. A secondary access will allow entrance to an ancillary clinic from Triq is-Swieqi.

As the area presents a change in level between the two roads, the secondary entrance from Triq is-Swieqi will be at level -1 in relation to the overall project, through few steps and a platform lift to ensure accessibility.

The same site had previously been earmarked for an 88-room aparthotel, including a mini market and roof a top pool. Proposed by Talal Naser El Abdullah in August 2017, the application had been refused by the PA the following year in view of the provision of a PA policy, which specifies that only residential developments are allowed in that area.

A traffic impact assessment concluded that the proposed development “can be considered generally acceptable from a transport planning point of view”.

The Swieqi local council said that, while it appreciated the advantages of having an old people’s home within its community and the fact that the original proposal had been scaled down, it was still concerned about the proposed access within the heart of a quiet residential area and the proximity to residences on Triq is-Sirk.

It noted that the windows of bedrooms along the northwest side were only just over one metre above third parties’, with the same problem present along Triq is-Swieqi, where bedroom windows were overlooking residences’ back gardens.

The case officer observed that the developer had reduced the project from 173 bedrooms (326 beds) to 106 bedrooms (204 beds) and had reduced the height of the home for the elderly by some 10 metres, from 25 metres to 15.85 metres. She further noted that, although the applicant indicated ownership of the private road off Triq il- Gejża, no proof of ownership had been submitted.

The case officer recommended refusal, saying the proposed design was not taking into consideration the existing streetscape.