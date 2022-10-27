Swieqi Instacoins Phoenix won the Louis Borg Cup final after winning 42-28 against La Salle Karettun.

The first half was a rather balanced encounter with La Salle Karettun playing well for long stretches and Swieqi Instacoins Phoenix gaining a four-goal margin in the final minutes.

The second half was a different story with Swieqi in complete control of the match from the very start to ensure a comfortable win at the end.

Janko Radivojevic, of Swieqi Instacoins Phoenix, was the top scorer of the match with 17 goals.

Chris Magro netted 8 goals for La Salle Karettun.

Click here for full story