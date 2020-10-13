The second week of the BOV Women’s League will see Swieqi United and Kirkop United clash in the highlight game of this matchday.

The Oranges, looking for their first win of the season, will face a Kirkop side that opened their league commitments with a win at the Centenary Stadium, on Wednesday (kick-off: 20.30 - livestream on live.mfa.com.mt).

Meanwhile, champions Birkirkara will be sitting out in this week’s s fixtures.

Last week, Swieqi gave Birkirkara a run for their money before succumbing to a 2-0 defeat with both goals arriving after the break.

The Kirkop game will already be an important one for the Oranges as with the Stripes serving a bye, Swieqi will be looking to get back to winning ways and join Birkirkara on three points even if Melania Bajada’s side will be with a game in hand.

Kirkop, on their part, gave life to their new campaign with a 6-1 win over newcomers Mtarfa.

Their star was new signing Rodianne Zerafa who grabbed four goals for the Reds. Coincidentally, this was the second time in 2020 that Zerafa scored four goals in one game, for two different clubs - Raiders Għargħur and Kirkop.

Sarah Urpani, who returned at Kirkop after last year’s spell, scored the other two goals contributing to the 18 goals scored across the three games.

Meanwhile, Mġarr United opened their 2020/2021 commitments in style with an 8-1 win with skipper Brenda Borg grabbing four goals. Led by experienced coach Patrick Curmi, the Greens will face Raiders Għargħur who will be playing their first game of the season.

Under the guidance of coach Denis Guerra, Raiders were also one of the teams active on the market bringing in players like Keeva Camilleri and Nell Zarb Cousin as they look to focus on youth blood.

Elsewhere, Mosta and Mtarfa will square off at the Centenary Stadium, on Tuesday (kick-off: 20.30 - livestream on live.mfa.com.mt).

Both teams endured a difficult start to the league with the Blues conceding eight against Mġarr and Mtarfa six at the hands of Kirkop.

This will spice up the interest for this match as the two teams will be looking to chalk up their first points of the season.

In addition, the number of young players fielded by Mosta and Mtarfa will add to the interest of the game as the coaches look to give as much playing time as possible to these youngsters.

MD2 bye: Birkirkara.