Swieqi United strengthened their position at the top of the table of the FMA Futsal League after overcoming the stiff opposition of Mellieħa.

As current champions, Luxol were not involved in this week’s matches, even Valletta had the satisfaction of grabbing the three points as they saw off St Georges.

Meanwhile, Naxxar Lions and University of Malta managed to win their respective matches with Mellieħa returning to winning ways after their success over Marsaskala.

