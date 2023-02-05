Jade Flask’s Swieqi United will be looking to clinch another three important points to stay in touch with leaders Birkirkara in this week’s Assikura Women’s League’s Matchday 14.

The Owls are at the back of a 2-0 victory over Hibernians propelled by a Flask’s brace, who is now the league’s leading scorer with 14 points.

The Malta international has been a key figure for Swieqi, especially since being reinvented as a forward by her coaching staff.

More details on SportsDesk.