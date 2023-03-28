Swieqi United will be looking to maintain their slim title hopes alive when they rub shoulders with in-form Mġarr United in the crunch match of Matchday 18 of the Assikura Women’s League.

The Owls sit second on 35 points, trailing leaders Birkirkara by six with three games left.

Should Judith Kuipers’ Swieqi fail to beat Mġarr, led by Michael Mangion, and Birkirkara clinch the three points against lowly Mtarfa, the Stripes would be declared champions for the 11th time.

