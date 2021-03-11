Swieqi United and Mġarr United secured victories as debutants Mtarfa secured their maiden top-flight point in the final programme before the one-month stop due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, as announced by the Government on Wednesday, the Malta Football Association has temporarily suspended all football competitions in Malta and Gozo until April 11.

The Oranges made light work of Kirkop United as they won 4-0, with captain Dorianne Theuma grabbing a brace. Theuma, who won the Player of the Month award for January/February.

