A different winner will hoist this season’s Assikura Women’s Knock-Out trophy after holders Birkirkara were dumped out by Swieqi United in a nerve-wrecking quarter-final tie at the Victor Tedesco Stadium, on Wednesday night.

The Stripes won the last five editions of this competition but come May 12, a new champion will be crowned for the first time since the 2015/2016 when Hibernians won the tournament.

For Swieqi, this was a much-needed victory after failing to dethrone Birkirkara in the domestic league, having also lost twice in the three matchups in the championship.

