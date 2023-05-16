This has been a memorable year for Swieqi Phoenix Volleyball, as the club emerges from season 2022-23 as Superleague champion, Super Cup winner, as well as U-19, U-17, and U-15 league champion.

Commenting on the success of Swieqi Phoenix Volleyball, club president Orlando Bonnici stated that this was the result of hard work and substantial investment over the years. He said that the quality of the players and the coaching staff was clearly reflected in the results achieved on the court.

“It is significant to mention that this year we won our eighth consecutive U-15 titles, and our seventh consecutive U-17 and U-19 titles. Our project is based on solid foundations, and our record confirms our claim to being Malta’s leading volleyball club,” Bonnici said.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt