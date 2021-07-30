This has been a memorable year for Swieqi Phoenix Volleyball, as the club emerges from season 2020-21 as Superleague champion, National Cup winner, U19 and U17 champion and U-15 Group winner.

Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that its teams have won all these national competitions unbeaten and without losing even a single set.

Commenting on the success of Swieqi Phoenix Volleyball, club president Orlando Bonnici stated that this was the result of hard work and substantial investment over the years. He said that the quality of the coaching staff and the players could be seen by the results achieved on court.

“We did all that could possibly be done to demonstrate that we are the best, remaining unbeaten all through last season – when the title leagues were not allocated – as well as through this season,” he said.

