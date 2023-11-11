Swieqi Responsible Gaming Foundation Phoenix will embark on unchartered waters as the Malta Handball champions will face Italian giants Jomi Salerno in the third round of the EHF European Cup this weekend.

This is the first time that a Maltese team has reached the Last 32 phase of a European competition and no doubt they will be hoping to have a strong support when they face their superior opponents at the University Sports Complex, with the first leg scheduled for Saturday and the return leg on Sunday, with both games starting at 7pm.

Swieqi reached this phase of the competition after a memorable victory over Cypriot champions Latsia Nicosia over two legs last September.

This is a huge feat by Swieqi Phoenix as they are the only amateur club to have reached this stage of the competition.

