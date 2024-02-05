The Malta Volleyball Association season continued this weekend with two very important matches from the women’s Super League in the Cottonera Sports Complex last weekend.

In the opening match, Flyers eased past bottom side Paola Executive Security 3-0 while in the second match of the day champions Swieqi Phoenix NIUM overcame the challenge of Birkirkara with an identical scoreline.

Following these results, Swieqi Phoenix NIUM consolidated their place at the top of the standings with 20 points after seven matches.

The Swieqi side have been the dominant force in the championship as they have won all seven matches played.

