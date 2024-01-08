Swieqi Phoenix Nium resumed where they left off before the Christmas break when they stretched their winning run in the women’s volleyball Super League last weekend.

The Cottonera Sports Complex was a hive of activity last weekend as it hosted several matches from the various competitions organised by the Malta Volleyball Association.

There was only one match from the women’s Super League between Swieqi Phoenix Nium and Falcons.

Swieqi, the current Malta champions, broke little sweat to overcome the challenge of Falcons 3-0.

With this win, Swieqi further strengthened their grip on top spot in the Women’s Super League.

