Leaders Swieqi Phoenix Nium maintained their winning run in the women’s Super League when they came from behind to beat Flyers last weekend.

It was a hard-fought victory for the Malta champions who found themselves behind during the match and faced the prospect of suffering a defeat.

However, they stepped up their game in the crucial stages of the match to win the decisive tie-break and return home with a 3-2 win.

With this victory, Swieqi have maintained their perfect record in the championship as they managed to win all five matches they played so far.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.