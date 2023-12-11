Leaders Swieqi Phoenix Nium maintained their winning run in the women’s Super League when they came from behind to beat Flyers last weekend.

It was a hard-fought victory for the Malta champions who found themselves behind during the match and faced the prospect of suffering a defeat.

However, they stepped up their game in the crucial stages of the match to win the decisive tie-break and return home with a 3-2 win.

With this victory, Swieqi have maintained their perfect record in the championship as they managed to win all five matches they played so far.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com