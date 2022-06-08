The young stars of Swieqi Phoenix Volleyball were crowned U15 national champions after winning their last match, allowing them to finish the league unbeaten, and without losing a single set.

This is the eighth year in a row that the club has claimed the national U-15 title, ever since the first breakthrough success in season 2014-15.

This year’s team was composed of Jana Kenkovski (captain), Alisa Katric, Louise Camilleri, Leah Buhagiar, Leanne Spiteri, Alessia Basile Spagnol and Keira Bonello.

Technical Director Leonard Zammit Munro praised the Young Stars girls and the U15 coaching team, including Justin Montesin, Jacques Seifert, Martha Curmi and Ryan Vella.

