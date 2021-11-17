Swieqi Phoenix Volleyball is fielding ten teams during season 2021/22, in a year when it will be celebrating ten years since parent organisation Phoenix Sports Club opened its volleyball nursery.

Commenting on the anniversary, club president Orlando Bonnici said that Swieqi Phoenix Volleyball has made giant strides in the relatively short time since six girls formed the core of the club’s first U-14 team.

Bonnici explained that thanks to the contribution and leadership of Leonard Zammit Munro as volleyball director and head coach, the club won its first junior titles within two years of the setting up of its volleyball nursery.

“We have never looked back since, winning 21 junior and senior national titles to date in the meantime,” Bonnici said.

