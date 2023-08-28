Swieqi Phoenix Volleyball has won the 27th Edition of the Eotvos Cup, held recently in Debrecen, Hungary.

The Eotvos Cup is a leading junior volleyball competition open to major nurseries from all over Eastern Europe.

In all, 28 U-22 teams took part in this year’s edition, with participants hailing from Hungary, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia, Romania, Finland and Malta.

This is the fifth time that Swieqi Phoenix Volleyball has been invited to participate in this prestigious competition, with the club having already placed once in 10th place, twice in ninth place, and once in fifth place in 2022.

