An Assikura Women’s Knock-Out final berth awaits as the four semi-finalists are set to cross swords in Sunday’s games to determine the two teams that will meet on Friday, May 12.

Following the elimination of defending champions Birkirkara – winners of the last four editions, there will be a new winner of this competition for the first time since the 2015/2016 season.

Hibernians were the winners of the aforementioned tournament, having lifted the KO trophy on five occasions, will take on San Ġwann at the Victor Tedesco Stadium.

