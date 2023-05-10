Swieqi United FC have announced that they put forward a formal request to the Malta Football Association’s Ethics and Compliance Committee to investigate the events surrounding the refusal to change the back-to-back U-17’s and U-21’s women’s cup finals.

The Owls were forced to field their youth sides in the U-21’s final on Sunday, April 30 (against Raiders Lija) before featuring in the U-17’s tie (against Hibernians) in less than 24 hours.

“Back-to-back finals which clearly go against the basic principle of fair play and put players’ health at risk should be dealt straight away and not discussed in post-mortem meetings,” the club’s statement said.

