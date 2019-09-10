Plans to resurface a residential street in Swieqi ran into a patch of trouble on Friday when workers were unable to locate the owners of two separate cars parked along the road.

Workers tasked with the Triq il-Ġiebja resurfacing project went ahead and tore tarmac off the road regardless, resulting in the comical scene of two parked cars resting on little islands of tarmac in a street stripped down to its foundations.

Residents shared photos of the bizarre sight on Facebook.

A dark blue saloon parked in front of a house on the street had been there for months, a resident wrote.

Workers strip the road surface while being careful to avoid the parked car.

They said that the police had been unable to contact its owner, and given that it has a valid road licence, they had no authority to tow it.

The second such car, a white Peugeot hatchback, belongs to a car hite firm.

A spokesman for the company told Times of Malta that the Peugeot is being leased out to somebody who is currently abroad.

“We could not move it until we had their permission to do so,” he said.

"We have now managed to contact them and will be moving it on Monday morning".

Spotted something worth sharing? Get in touch on mynews@timesofmalta.com