After four months of play in the BOV Challenge League, the winter break brings with it the calm before the storm for the 16 teams as their battle for qualification of the top six teams for a championship pool culminates in a tense finale in January.

At the end of the calendar year, Swieqi United, this season playing under the leadership of former Marsaxlokk coach Pablo Doffo, are 10 points off leaders Zabbar St Patrick in ninth place on 16 points from four wins and four draws in 11 matches.

However, while the gap between the two appears to be difficult to bridge, the margin between ninth place and the final spot in the top six of the standings – currently occupied by Marsa – is that of just three points which makes the last month of play an intense rumble for no less than three sides who are certainly within reach of that single spot.

