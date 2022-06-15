BOV Challenge League side Swieqi United have named a new coach in Steve D’Amato who has put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

D’Amato, whose role is the Head Coach of the Men’s Senior Squad, will bring plenty of experience as he will become the fifth coach to take over at The Owls since their inception in 2009.

During his coaching career, D’Amato has been in charge with several local clubs including Ħamrun Spartans, Tarxien Rainbows and Sirens.

