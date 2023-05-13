SWIEQI UNITED 2

Theuma 21

Atinga 42

HIBERNIANS 1

Espitia 90

SWIEQI UNITED

C. Konlan; J. Dimech, D. Theuma, M. Sciberras, E. Xuereb, S. Zammit, Rafanny, J. Schembri, T. Falzon, T. Dabney, R. Atinga.

HIBERNIANS

R. Costantino; C. Ellul, E. Zammit, A. Busuttil, K. Chetcuti (70 T. Difesa), M. Borg, Y. Attard (56 N. Celeste), C. Hili (46 S. Urpani), A. Caschetto, N. Sciberras, A. Espitia.

Referee Jo-Anna Vassallo.

Yellow cards Schembri, Sciberras, Atinga, Theuma, Dabney, Konlan.

Swieqi United have written a new chapter in their history after lifting their first major piece of silverware in the women’s game.

The Owls put up a commanding showing to defeat Hibernians and clinch the Assikura Women’s Knock-Out competition.

This was Swieqi’s third win against Hibernians in four encounters following their two victories in the league. The Paolites had claimed the spoils in the other championship matchup.

