Judith Kuipers was a relieved person at the final whistle on Friday night.

The Swieqi United coach had finally achieved what her predecessors could not – winning a major silverware for the club.

That was Kuipers’ primary task when the Dutch coach was handed the keys of the Swieqi United’s first-team back in the summer.

The Owls were one of the most active teams during the summer transfer window, focusing a lot on foreign recruitment to bolster their squad in a bid to halt their trophy drought.

Despite the competitiveness of their starting formation, Swieqi came up short in their first two objectives as they finished runners-up in the league and lost the Super Cup final, both at the hands of a dominant Birkirkara side.

