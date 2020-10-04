Swieqi United have embarked on a historic project in women’s football in Malta after announcing a collaboration with Scottish giants Glasgow City in the interest of promoting and help growing this movement.

Championing women’s football together is the slogan that will be headlining this partnership between two clubs that besides sharing the same colour, orange, have their commitment and dedication towards women’s game in common as well.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta