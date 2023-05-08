Swieqi United and Hibernians will be contending the Assikura Women’s Knock-Out final when they rub shoulders this Friday at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 8pm).

The two teams secured their final berths following Sunday’s victories in the semi-finals, with Swieqi eliminating Raiders Lija and Hibernians dispatching of San Ġwann.

The Owls scored a goal in each half – in the first minute and three minutes from full-time, to overcome a resilient Raiders side that staged a gutsy performance against the tournament’s favourites.

