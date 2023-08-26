SWIEQI UNITED 7-1 MTARFA

Kennedy Metzger 3, 43; Karima Abdulai 7; Salamatu Abdulai 30, 61; Ema Micallef 76; Shona Zammit 84 (S); Laura Tobon 56 (M).

A strong performance by Swieqi United allowed them to clinch three points in the season opener at the expense of Mtarfa.

The Owls saw their two new forwards find the net in Kennedy Metzger (picture) – twice and Karima Abdulai, one goal inside the first seven minutes.

Salamatu Abdulai, who joined the club in January, also found the net as she scored twice.

