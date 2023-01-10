Swieqi United maintained their consistency in the Enemed Futsal League as they brushed aside the Malta Veterans 12-4.

The Owls had a positive outing and they had Ryan Muscat in fine form, notching a hat-trick with Felipe Molina hitting the target twice.

Rodney Debono, Shaun Deguara, Brandon Debono, Dylan Pace, Antonio Ferraro, Dylan Pirotta and Brayan Steven Rivera were also on the mark for Swieqi.

Malta Veterans scored through a Daniele Degennaro double and goals from Robert Fenech and Timmy Elias.

Luxol St Andrews found little difficulty in winning 9-0 against Malta U19.

