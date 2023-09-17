One of the characteristics that describe Swieqi United is that they always think outside the box and remain committed to setting new benchmarks both for themselves and for Maltese football.

Their latest innovative idea comes in the form of Spanish coach Antonio Sevillano Lopez.

Lopez is a UEFA Pro licensed coach who will form part of the Owls’ technical staff from the 2023-24 season.

One would think that a coach of his calibre, with the curriculum and experiences that he holds, will take over the men’s or women’s first team.

But this is where Swieqi is going against the flow.

