Swieqi United made a return to the local futsal scene as they saw off the University of Malta 7-4 in the first round of matches from the Enemed Futsal League.

It was a well-contested match with University of Malta, who at times managed to surge ahead. But Swieqi managed to capitalise on their opponents’ defensive frailties to turn the match around.

No doubt these two sides are expected to be battling for the final honours alongside Luxol St Andrews this season.

Brayan Stiven was Swieqi’s talisman player as he netted a hat-trick with Justin Theuma hitting the target twice. Emerson Molina and an own goal completed the score for the Owls.

University of Malta had Leo Muscat netting a brace while Steven Camilleri and Andre Cachia were also on the mark.

Click here for full story