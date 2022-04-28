Matchday 19 of the MFA Women’s League produced 17 goals in three matches including newly crowned champions Birkirkara’s eight which propelled to them to their 67th consecutive positive result in the domestic league.

The most impressive result was recorded by Swieqi United who managed to defeat Raiders Lija on their third attempt this season. The Owls produced a commanding showing to win 4-1 and join Mġarr United in second place with 34 points.

Also, Kirkop United’s clinical forward Rodianne Zerafa produced a poker as she scored all goals for her team in the 4-0 win against San Ġwann.

