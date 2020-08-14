Swieqi United have reported that a member of their technical staff who tested positive for COVID-19 has now recovered after he stayed in isolation for two weeks. “The staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 tested negative today, and is therefore recovered,” the Challenge League club said

“The positive test of the member of the technical staff took place two weeks ago, and he has been in isolation ever since.

