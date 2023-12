Swieqi United president Justin Fenech is urging a change of direction by the local football authorities to provide better support to youth development across the Maltese islands.

His complaint comes after his club, in collaboration with Knowhowsoccer, were faced with numerous hurdles in organizing the high-profile U-15’s KHS Cup.

The matches were initially scheduled to be played at the Victor Tedesco Stadium, which, instead, will be hosting matches from the BOV Challenge League.

More details on SportsDesk.