Another round of fixtures and another crunch match on the line as the 2022/2023 Assikura Women’s League continues to offer competitive matches week after week.
Matchday 6 of this campaign sees championship leaders Swieqi United take on Raiders Lija in the highlight clash of the week.
Both teams are in high spirits for this game after securing crucial victories in their most recent outings.
